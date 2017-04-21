Ted Nugent, Kid Rock and Sarah Palin almost did a very different pose in front of that Hillary Clinton portrait

The kids took over the White House on Thursday. Well, at least one kid, as in Kid Rock, who was accompanied Thursday by conservative rocker Ted Nugent as the guests of former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

The trio met with President Donald Trump, got a tour of the White House from him and even stopped to take a few souvenir photos, including a snap in front of a portrait of former First Lady Hillary Clinton. Of course, these three are no fans of Clinton, who lost the 2016 election to Trump.





.@POTUS invited @SarahPalinUSA to dinner and told her to bring some friends pic.twitter.com/Okk6wVWpha — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 20, 2017

As for the picture that drew so much attention on social media, imagine the reaction if this power group had posed the way someone in the White House suggested they should.

In an interview with the New York Times, Nugent said someone — he wouldn’t name drop — told them to extend their middle fingers (as in, flip the bird) at Clinton.

“I politely declined,” Nugent said. “Let the juxtaposition speak for itself.”

The three Trump supporters spent four hours at the White House and gushed at the president’s hospitality. Nugent said it was like a “family reunion.” It included a private dinner.

“We were there for four hours, man!” Nugent, a 68-year-old Detroit native, told the Times. “He gave us a wonderful personal tour of every room and talked about the origins of every carpet and every painting — there was a Monet — and then we had dinner.”

Palin shared photos of the big day on her Facebook page.

Not everybody was thrilled with this group being entertained at the White House. Nugent once referred to Barack Obama as a “mongrel,” and he has also been disparaging to Clinton. Nugent was the target of a 2012 Secret Service investigation after suggesting violence toward Mr. Obama during that year’s re-election campaign.

Ted Nugent, vile racist who called Obama a subhuman mongrel, feted by Donald Trump. Disgusting, disgraceful https://t.co/DK9OC4duy0 — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) April 20, 2017

Nugent told the Times that he doesn’t regret his harsh comments toward Obama and Clinton.

“No! I will never apologize for calling out evil people,” said Nugent, adding that Obama, “intentionally dismantled the American dream for eight years.”

According to the Times, Trump might not have been expecting the threesome. An invitation was sent to Palin, who then invited Kid Rock and Nugent. Both rockers hail from Detroit.

On her Facebook page, Palin wrote: “Asked why I invited Kid Rock and Ted Nugent, I joked, ‘Because Jesus was booked.'”