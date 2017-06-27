Teen lovers recount in gruesome detail the night they murdered the girl’s family, had sex and watched movies

A new television documentary in the United Kingdom has revealed the identities of two minors who are currently behind bars for a gruesome murder.

At just 14 years old, Kim Edwards and her boyfriend Lucas Markham conspired to kill Edwards’ sister and mother. The audio recordings came from recently released police interviews with the two criminals, who are now both aged 15.

Edwards told police that she was OK with her mother’s death and tried to rationalize the murder as a positive.

“My mum does not have to deal with me anymore being suicidal, and she does not have to wake up worrying every morning to see if I am still alive.”





RELATED: A Texas college student disappeared without a trace, and now her uncooperative boyfriend has been named a person of interest

The documentary implies that Edwards’ mother didn’t approve of her daughter’s relationship. After Markham joked to his girlfriend about killing the mom, Edwards agreed.

After Markham stabbed and smothered Edwards’ sister and mother, the two went about their evenings.

They reportedly ate ice cream, bathed together, had sex and then watched a film in the “Twilight” film series.

Both teens are currently serving 20-year prison terms.