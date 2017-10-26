Teenager tries to bring hundreds of packets of heroin to school and instantly regrets it

A Philadelphia 17-year-old student is facing drug charges after he was caught trying to smuggle hundreds of bags of heroin into his school, police say.

Police insist the teenager stashed 650 packets of heroin as well as $400 cash into his backpack and tried to waltz on into Olney Charter High School on Wednesday unnoticed. Needless to say, his plan was unsuccessful.

The teenager’s plot was foiled by school officials when school security scanners registered his bag’s contents as it went through the machine. The officials then took a quick look inside and discovered the copious amount of drugs and cash.





According to authorities, the packets of heroin had a total street value of $6,600. The incident is not the first time the teen in question has been slapped with drug charges, as police indicated that he was previously arrested in a separate, unrelated case.

The 17-year-old’s arrest came just a day before President Trump declared the nation’s growing opioid epidemic a national emergency on Thursday. While delivering his remarks on the matter, the president referred to the crisis as a “national shame” and a “human tragedy” and pledged, “We are going to overcome addiction in America.”

