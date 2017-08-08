Televangelist Pat Robertson weighs in on the Eric Bolling harassment debacle, calling him “a straight arrow”

The weekend harbored a testy moment for Fox News after a Huffington Post report alleged that Eric Bolling, a co-host of the popular show “The Five,” sent photos of his genitalia to co-workers. Caroline Heldman, who had been a frequent guest on Fox News, later alleged that Bolling had made inappropriate comments to her while she was working. Bolling has been suspended since the Huffington Post story made waves, and Fox has said that an investigation is pending. His show “Cashin’ In” was already taped and ready to air, but Fox opted to pull the program before it went live on Saturday morning.





Bolling’s lawyer pushed back on the allegations, calling the report “untrue and terribly unfair.” On Twitter, the Fox host wrote he’s “overwhelmed by the support [he has] received” and that he “looks forward to clearing [his] name.”

RELATED: Eric Bolling speaks out while Fox News investigates allegations that he sent genital pictures to colleagues

On Sunday, Christian Broadcasting Network founder and host Pat Robertson came to the defense of Bolling and Fox News. Robertson said that he thinks Fox is under attack, positing:

The latest attack is against a guy named Eric Bolling, who I think is a straight arrow. He was on this program, he’s a dedicated Catholic, goes to mass every day, a very nice man. They’ve pulled him off the air because somebody sent some pictures ostensibly over his name. What they’ve done is take away one of the popular hosts in their line-up.

Robertson continued, saying that Fox “had better gird up their loins and realize that people are going after them. […] Anybody can send a salacious piece of literature and say it came from [a Fox host].”

He also expressed incredulity at the ratings that MSNBC is pulling in, noting, “Rachel Maddow, of all people, is number one.”