Tennessee drivers had a major case of the Mondays on the road, and ice and rain conditions are to blame.

The situation got so bad that the Tennessee Department of Transportation advised drivers to stay off interstates, state routes and local roads unless absolutely necessary.

For the next few hours there are going to be slick spots on roadways across East Tennessee. If you don't have to be driving this morning, please stay off the interstates/state routes/local roads. Keeps you safe and gives crews room to do their jobs. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) January 8, 2018

The Knoxville Police Department shared numerous images of Monday crashes.

Road conditions continue to deteriorate. Wrecks reported throughout Knoxville including this multi-vehicle injury crash on Callahan @ Old Callahan. Please use caution, slow down, and increase following distance. pic.twitter.com/Tpc6JZqny2 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) January 8, 2018

The ramp to I-40E from W/B Papermill is closed for a multiple vehicle crash. Use detour until it can be cleared. pic.twitter.com/pkMXS9YZnH — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) January 8, 2018

Another Alcoa Highway crash continues to block roadway. Please use extreme caution if you must travel. Roadways are extremely hazardous in areas. #mrxwx @KnoxTN911 pic.twitter.com/cYVQhXIhyc — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) January 8, 2018

Icing conditions on I-275 at Heiskell Avenue caused this multi-vehicle crash. Slow down and increase following distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. #mrxwx pic.twitter.com/vn8d8CCTyc — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) January 8, 2018

Crashes continue to occur on Alcoa Highway. Please exercise caution if you must be out on the roadways. #mrxwx pic.twitter.com/9OY96cinOi — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) January 8, 2018

Cars and trucks alike had difficulty with the weather. Overturned cars and jack-knifed tractor trailers caused major delays on I-40, I-275, I-75 and Alcoa Highway.

The slick road conditions stacked up cars in such volume that the Knox County Sheriff’s advised drivers in minor crashes resulting in no injuries to exchange information rather than phoning these in as emergencies.

Traffic also went on for miles on I-75 due to a major 35-vehicle pile-up that sent at least 15 to the hospital.

That traffic has to go for miles! Avoid I-75 NB from NGA this morning pic.twitter.com/dzA5tMDG5R — James Torrez (@JamesTorrez_NC9) January 8, 2018

On our way to ATL for #CFPNationalChampionship. I-75 NB has been rerouted in Catoosa County because of multi-car pileup. pic.twitter.com/alPDJ72j3k — JohnMadewell (@johnmadewellNC9) January 8, 2018

Several cars involved in the I-75 accident are now at an Ingles parking lot. That includes this EMS truck pic.twitter.com/QGoBmPYzUt — James Torrez (@JamesTorrez_NC9) January 8, 2018

The National Weather Service said a winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 5 p.m., Knox News reported, as “Temperatures are expected to remain at or near freezing through the early afternoon hours.”