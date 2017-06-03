Terror grips London: British people run for their lives as reports of multiple incidents with casualties circulate

London is on lockdown as reports of people getting mowed down by a van on London Bridge and reports of others getting stabbed at Borough Market circulate.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the situation is being treated as a “potential act of terrorism.”

BREAKING: Prime Minister Theresa May says London incident being treated as a 'potential act of terrorism' — The Associated Press (@AP) June 3, 2017

Police said that on 6/4/2o17 at 12:25 a.m. London Bridge and Borough Market incidents were “declared as terrorist incidents.”

At 0025hrs 4/6/17 the incidents at #LondonBridge & #BoroughMarket were declared as terrorist incidents. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Here’s what police have said about where they have responded.

Info available at this stage: from 2208hrs officers responded to reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians on #London Bridge. 1/3 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Officers have then responded to reports of stabbings in #BoroughMarket. Armed officers responded and shots have been fired. 2/3 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017





Officers are now responding to an incident in the #Vauxhall area. 3/3 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

We do not have a confirmed number of casualties, but it is believed to be “multiple.” We know police have responded to three separate locations — London Bridge, Borough Market and Vauxhall.

Vauxhall is now ruled out as the scene of a terrorist incident.

The incident at #Vauxhall is a stabbing and is not connect to the incidents at #LondonBridge & #BoroughMarket — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Met Police responding to 3 serious incidents in London, all potentially terrorist related – #LondonBridge #boroughmarket #Vauxhall — Frank Gardner (@FrankRGardner) June 3, 2017

Police are heavily armed and shots have been fired.

Reports a van has hit pedestrians on London Bridge in central London, with armed police understood to be at scene https://t.co/aSL75jKWNH — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 3, 2017

According to BBC News, this is being called a “major police incident.” One of its reporters was on the bridge at the time and said the man behind the wheel was “probably travelling at about 50 miles an hour.”

“He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people. He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind,” reporter Holly Jones said.

New video shows many police cars rushing to incident at London Bridge, there are some helicopters flying around the city center. pic.twitter.com/lwjjihgQlj — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) June 3, 2017

She estimated that there were “about four severely injured people” who “all have paramedics assisting them at the moment.”

Video shows scene following incident on London Bridge, where witnesses reportedly said a vehicle struck pedestrians https://t.co/9yqPed2zi6 pic.twitter.com/tEA1lyY7P4 — ABC News (@ABC) June 3, 2017

Jones added that the driver, who had his shirt off, has been cuffed.

According to CNN, a man with a “massive knife” said to be a foot long entered a restaurant at Borough Market near London Bridge and stabbed two people inside.

Video circulating on social media shows frightened people being escorted away by armed police, running away and also sheltering in place.

Video of us being escorted away under armed guard – #LondonBridge pic.twitter.com/HhA6FzY4Nc — Angus Walker (@anguswalkertalk) June 3, 2017

The massive incident comes just two weeks after a terrorist attack in Manchester, which claimed the lives of 22 and injured 120.