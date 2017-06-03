Terror grips London: British people run for their lives as reports of multiple incidents with casualties circulate

London is on lockdown as reports of people getting mowed down by a van on London Bridge and reports of others getting stabbed at Borough Market circulate.
British Prime Minister Theresa May said the situation is being treated as a “potential act of terrorism.”
Police said that on 6/4/2o17 at 12:25 a.m. London Bridge and Borough Market incidents were “declared as terrorist incidents.”
Here’s what police have said about where they have responded.
We do not have a confirmed number of casualties, but it is believed to be “multiple.” We know police have responded to three separate locations — London Bridge, Borough Market and Vauxhall.
Vauxhall is now ruled out as the scene of a terrorist incident.
Police are heavily armed and shots have been fired.
According to BBC News, this is being called a “major police incident.” One of its reporters was on the bridge at the time and said the man behind the wheel was “probably travelling at about 50 miles an hour.”
“He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people. He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind,” reporter Holly Jones said.
She estimated that there were “about four severely injured people” who “all have paramedics assisting them at the moment.”
Jones added that the driver, who had his shirt off, has been cuffed.
According to CNN, a man with a “massive knife” said to be a foot long entered a restaurant at Borough Market near London Bridge and stabbed two people inside.
Video circulating on social media shows frightened people being escorted away by armed police, running away and also sheltering in place.
The massive incident comes just two weeks after a terrorist attack in Manchester, which claimed the lives of 22 and injured 120.