Texas dad cleared of murdering his 2-year-old daughter — the real killer will shock you

A Texas father who faced a capital murder charge in the suffocation death of his 2-year-old daughter was cleared after it was revealed two years later by his 7-year-old son in a counseling session that the boy “killed his sister.”

Anthony Michael Sanders, 33, had been suspected of the murder since Dec. 2015, when his 2-year-old daughter, Ellie Mae Sanders, was found dead.

According to the Star-Telegram, Cassie Wright, the mother of the children, called prosecutors in August to say that that her son, who was 5 at the time of the killing, said he was responsible for his sister’s death, even describing what happened. The boy said that he hit his sister with a pillow that was too heavy to pull off of her, suffocating her.





The boy explained that he got angry with his sister because she was interrupting him as he played computer games.

NBC Dallas Fort-Worth reported that the 7-year-old also referenced the killing — he said “he killed his sister” — during a counseling session.

The boy’s father, who denied that he was guilty from the beginning, was described as “elated” that he has been cleared of wrongdoing.