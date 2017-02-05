Texas restaurant owner receives support after a horribly racist note was left behind by a patron

SAN ANTONIO — A restaurant owner is getting overwhelming support from strangers after a patron wrote a racist note Friday on a receipt.

It read:

“The food was tasty, and the service attentive. However the owner is ‘Mexican.’ We will not return. ‘America first.'”

A manager at Di Frabo Ristorante Italiano brought the receipt, cash payment and tip to owner Fernando Franco, who could not figure out how the patron would have known his nationality.

“They said that nobody asked if I was the owner or where I was from or something,” Franco told KENS. “Nobody knows exactly how they would have come up with this.”





Franco moved to the United States four years ago. He is living here on an E-2 visa, which requires him to renew it each year, according to WOAI.

Franco said he talked to the restaurant employees about the incident.

“I told my staff the good thing is that they said that the food was tasty and the service was attentive so I guess that’s a good thing,” Franco told KSAT.

Franco said he is not sure who left the note, but invited them back to the restaurant.

He also plans to keep and frame the receipt as a reminder.