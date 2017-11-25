Menu
trump maga christmas hats Read this Next

There's a new look on the "Make America Great Again" hat, just in time for the Christmas season
Advertisement

Locals and church members in Chester, Va., awoke to news Friday, the day following Thanksgiving, that a youth pastor was arrested after his wife, stepdaughter and his stepdaughter’s boyfriend were found shot to the death at the family’s home.


RELATED: Woman killed in drive-by shooting while cooking Thanksgiving dinner

Christopher Gattis, 58, now faces three counts of first-degree murder and more for allegedly shooting his wife Jeanett Gattis, 58, her daughter Candice Kunze, 30, and Andrew Buthorn, 36, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

Early reports say that all four lived in the home together and that the stepdaughter moved back in six weeks ago with her boyfriend. We do not yet know the motive behind the slayings.

One said that he thought the shooting was actually “firecrackers” and that he “didn’t think much of it” at the time.

Neighbors Larry and Chris Patton, who moved into a home on the cul-de-sac two years ago, described the Gattieses as “good people” and they even said Christopher Gattis would “do anything for you.”

“They were good people. He’d do anything for you. He was always quick to laugh. He had a hearty laugh,” they told the Times-Dispatch. “They welcomed us to the neighborhood. It’s just sad that their Thanksgiving ended that way.”

The church where Gattis was a youth pastor, Grace Lutheran Church, released a statement conveying its deep sorrow.

“Members of Grace Lutheran Church are deeply saddened by the loss of life last night as a result of three individuals being shot in Chester, and this tragedy included members of Grace Lutheran Church,” the church said.

Gattis is being held without bond.

This wasn’t the only tragedy to occur on Thanksgiving.

Adrian Scott, 34, of Ohio was killed in a drive-by shooting as she cooked Thanksgiving dinner.

“It’s just a bad day for the family on any day,” Sgt. Stan Latta of the Columbus police homicide unit said of the crime. “The only thing I would think is every Thanksgiving they’ll probably think about this.”

RELATED: Black Friday shopper went home empty handed, but with serious injuries

The same is true for the Gattises’ extended family, friends, neighbors, church and community.

Matt Naham About the author:
Matt Naham is the Weekend Editor  for Rare. Follow him on Twitter @matt_naham.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Stories You Might Like

After calling off the search, the U.S. Navy has identified three sailors who tragically lost their lives
Rare News

After calling off the search, the U.S. Navy has identified three sailors who tragically lost their lives

,
A legal battle is brewing between an anti-Trump senator’s son and Sheriff Joe Arpaio
Across the U.S.A.

A legal battle is brewing between an anti-Trump senator’s son and Sheriff Joe Arpaio

,
There’s a new look on the “Make America Great Again” hat, just in time for the Christmas season
Rare News

There’s a new look on the “Make America Great Again” hat, just in time for the Christmas season

,
How Kim Jong-un reacted to one of his soldiers escaping paints a dark picture of life in North Korea
Rare News

How Kim Jong-un reacted to one of his soldiers escaping paints a dark picture of life in North Korea

Advertisement