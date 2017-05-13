The 911 call a top cop’s daughter made after she killed her boyfriend has been released, and it makes no sense

The daughter of a police major who commands troopers in 10 counties near Geneseo, New York, faces a second-degree manslaughter charge for the stabbing death of her boyfriend back in Nov. 2016.

RELATED: A daughter given 24 hours to leave her parents’ home turned the gun on her dad, and it didn’t take long for the truth to come out

Now details of the 911 call Danielle Allen, 21, made that night have emerged and what she said didn’t make sense.

Danielle Allen – charged with manslaughter in the death of Marcus Postell of #ROC. Allen is the daughter of a NYS Police Major. pic.twitter.com/PkG5TnC8nH — Nikki Rudd (@whec_nrudd) December 3, 2016

Allen said that before she stabbed Marcus Postell, 22, he tried to kill himself, did not and then “he killed me.”





This is Marcus Postell, 22, of ROC who deputies say was killed in York last week. He had romantic relationship w/ suspect Danielle Allen. pic.twitter.com/l4cjWG0OfF — Jennifer Lee (@JenLeeWHAM) December 2, 2016

“He tried to kill himself and then all of a sudden he tried to kill himself, and I’m f*****g sitting here in the bathroom, and I am – okay,” she said, according to the Livingston County News. “He tried to kill himself, and he didn’t kill himself, he killed me.”

That’s how the transcript appeared.

Allen’s father is Major John Allen for the New York State Police.

WHAM reported a couple of other interesting facts about the case, as the investigation drags on and people wonder if Allen could get off easily because of who her father is.

York Town Judge Walter Purtell resigned after making a joke about keeping reporters out of the courtroom for Allen’s arraignment.

Next, the Livingston County District Attorney Greg McCaffrey said the release of the transcript of Allen’s 911 call was a mistake that shouldn’t have gotten into the media’s hands.

It’s also worth mentioning that Postell has been dead for six months and that Allen was charged with manslaughter 11 days after that. Postell is dead, and Allen is free on $50,000 bond.

RELATED: After a bad break-up, a 27-year-old woman stabbed her own father to death and said she got the idea from a movie

District Attorney McCaffrey said his office has been “waiting on additional evidence.”

“That’s kind of been the hold-up,” he said. “Just getting evidence together.”

Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty called it the “normal course of business in any investigation.”

“That’s the normal course of business in any investigation, especially in a case that’s as serious as this,” he said. “It’s not like after an arrest you close the book and walk away, so absolutely there’s been investigation since the initial investigation, and it continues. Any time in a case when you have somebody come forward and give you further information, or you have search warrants, et cetera, there’s constantly work being done on a case.”