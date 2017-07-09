The brutal obituary for an 82-year-old mom written by “my sisters” has a son at a loss for words

There’s brutally honest and then there’s this.

An obituary that appeared in the newspaper just over a week ago that was reportedly plagiarized partially is getting a lot of attention for the rift that it is causing in a family.

Although June Miller died in Feb. 2017 at the age of 82, a “cautionary tale” in her memory saying she wouldn’t be remembered was published just two Fridays ago.





“We hope this is the beginning of a time of healing and learning to be a family again,” the obit said. “There will be no service, no prayers, and no closure for the family she spent a lifetime tearing apart.”

The obit also accused Miller of being a drug addict.

Robert Miller, June’s son, told WTVC that he believes his sisters were behind the obituary, though one of them denied it.

“She was 82 years old, I believe, so she had a variety of complications. The whole thing is just sad,” he said. “It’s unbelievable that my sisters would write this.”

“Unbelievable. [She] doesn’t even have the integrity to write something for herself — just goes out and steals something,” he said later.

One unnamed sister denied writing the obit and said, “It’s really sad that [whoever did write it doesn’t] have anything better to do.” she

The New York Daily News reported that the Cherokee Scout published the obituary because “the family’s will overrode the editor” and the publication won’t say who submitted it.

