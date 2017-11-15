Law enforcement sources have identified the man believed to have killed four people and injured 10 others Tuesday in Rancho Tehama, California, The Associated Press reports.





Here’s what we know about 43-year-old Kevin Janson Neal:

1. He was reportedly killed in a shootout with police. According to the AP, Neal was armed with a semiautomatic rifle and two handguns when he shot 14 people in various locations in the community, including Rancho Tehama Elementary School, where he was thwarted by a lockdown. Police ended his 45-minute shooting rampage by ramming the stolen vehicle he was driving and killing him in a shootout, the AP reported.

2. The shooting began as an apparent act of revenge on his neighbors, authorities said. The shooting spree began as he killed two neighbors, then looked for random victims, according to the AP. Neal’s mother, identified only as Annie, of Raleigh, N.C., said Neal had been feuding with his neighbors, who often complained that Neal excessively fired guns on his property, the AP reported. Neal, a pot farmer, reportedly told his mother that his neighbors were cooking meth, which harmed his dogs.

Neal’s mother told the AP that her son had said he was “on a cliff and there’s nowhere to go.” “Mom it’s all over now,” she recalled him saying in their last conversation. “I have done everything I could do, and I am fighting against everyone who lives in this area.”

3. Neal was accused of assaulting one of his neighbors in January, police said. He was charged with stabbing the neighbor, who had a restraining order against Neal, the AP reported. Neal’s mother posted the $160,000 bail for him and said she had spent over $10,000 on attorneys’ fees. Neal told her that the neighbor was slightly cut after he grabbed a steak knife she was threatening him with out of her hand, the AP reported.

4. Police reportedly visited Neal’s house on a domestic violence call the day before the deadly rampage. Police declined to elaborate.

5. Neal’s sister, Sheridan Orr, said her brother had a history of mental illness and may have been a drug addict. “We’re stunned and we’re appalled that this is a person who has no business with firearms whatsoever,” she said, according to the AP. “Our deep, deep sympathy for the victims, and it sounds trite, but our hearts are breaking for them.”

Orr added: “If we can do any good to make people realize there must be some gates on people like this from getting guns. This is the same story we’re hearing more and more.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.