When there’s a sports team that wins, there’s usually also an overeager fan ready to risk life and limb to celebrate their team’s successes. The powers that be had that thought in mind when they tried to prevent Philadelphia Eagles diehards from climbing street lights around the city in the event that their team made it to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, it was only the thought that ended up counting.





Before the Eagles took on the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday night’s NFC Championship Game, Fox 9 Sports tweeted a photo of a Philadelphia city crewman slathering a light pole with some famed cooking grease. According to the post, the crews called themselves “Crisco Cops.”

Good morning from Philly where crews from the city are greasing the light poles with Crisco to prevent #Eagles fans from climbing after the #NFCChampionshipGame tonight. #Vikings pregame coverage starts at 3 on FOX9. They call themselves the #CriscoCops pic.twitter.com/w1ZkYWZhYG — FOX 9 Sports (@Fox9Sports) January 21, 2018

Sports fans took to social media to mock the city’s extreme response, tweeting jokes like, “So that’s where cheesesteak grease goes…”

So that's where cheesesteak grease goes… — Young Ideas (@DickYoungsGhost) January 21, 2018

Another Twitter user pointed out the Crisco Cops had missed out on an opportunity to call themselves the “Grease Police.”

How do you go with Crisco Cops over Grease Police? https://t.co/626T5lgLpS — Duffy on WCMF (@DuffyOnWCMF) January 21, 2018

As it turned out, the Eagles managed to reign supreme over the Minnesota Vikings, so the city’s plans could have been good, except that no one paid them any mind after the game. Several videos posted to social media featured people climbing up poles while surrounded by hundreds of other Eagles fans.

A grease pole was conquered, if only for a few seconds. pic.twitter.com/MNnK7VXaCj — Dan McQuade (@dhm) January 22, 2018

Looks like the city will have to raise their riot prevention game to another level should their team beat the NFL’s reigning champs — the New England Patriots — on Feb. 4