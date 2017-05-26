The details of Chris Cornell’s frantic conversation with his wife shortly before he died are chilling

Fans of musician Chris Cornell were shocked by his sudden death and were searching for answers. For his wife, her final conversation with him, coming about 30 minutes before his body was found hanging in a Detroit hotel room, took her back to a dark time in his life.

TMZ published a report of what Vicky Cornell told family and friends after his death, and it’s a chilling story.

She said her last conversation with him reminded her of an earlier time when he was abusing prescription medication. Vicky was at the couple’s home when the lights in the house started to flicker. Chris can control the lights with his cell phone, so Vicky thought he must have been the cause of it.





Chris called her moments later, this being now after his final show in Detroit, and she asked him he had just messed with the lights. He told her that he did an hour ago. Vicky thought that was odd since he was on stage an hour before.

As Chris spoke, he was slurring his words, and the slurring got worse the more he spoke. He started to get upset, and complained about his crew, saying, “They f—-ed up again. They had three days to fix my in-ears and I was getting static. I couldn’t hear.”

He then kept repeating, “I blew my voice, I blew my voice.”

At that moment, Vicky began to suspect that something was terribly wrong, and she told Chris to tell her what he had taken that night. He told her, “I was really angry, and I just took two Ativan. I’m really pissed, and I had to calm myself down.”

Vicky then told him he didn’t sound like two Ativan was all he took. She again urged him to tell her what he had taken. She said, “You need to tell me now what you took. I forgive you.”

She said at that point, Chris’ demeanor changed drastically. He became “cocky and aggressive.” She then had a flashback to 14 years ago when Chris was abusing Oxycontin, and it had gotten so bad that he nearly died.

At that moment, Vicky feared for Chris’ life. She hung up with him and immediately called his bodyguard, ordering him to go to his room. When Chris didn’t answer the door, the bodyguard tried to break the door down, but he couldn’t get all the way in. Vicky called the hotel and pleaded for them to rush to his room and open the door. She was screaming over the phone, “He’s having a heart attack!”

They got in and found Chris’ body hanging from an exercise band. In all, about a half-hour passed from the time she talked to Chris on the phone to the moment his body was found.

TMZ earlier reported that sources connected with the investigation said EMT’s and police saw fresh track marks on Chris’ arm. However, Vicky said she never knew Chris to use needles. She said they were together walking around New York shortly before he left for Detroit that afternoon. She said Chris was wearing a t-shirt and that she saw no evidence of marks on his arms.