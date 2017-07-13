The “gates to hell” in Turkmenistan have been burning for over 40 years

In 1971, Soviets created a drilling rig near the village of Derweze in Turkmenistan. Shortly after completion, the ground beneath the rig gave out, forming a 230-foot crater.

The Soviets were concerned that the crater was emitting methane gas. Scientists lit the crater on fire, thinking that the dangerous gas would burn off within a few days. Boy, were they wrong.

RELATED: A woman allegedly set her boyfriend on fire and put the flames out in a pretty nasty way

It has been over 40 years since the crater was lit on fire, and it is still burning bright.





The crater has earned the title of “gates to hell.” It truly is a spooky sight.