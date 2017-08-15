The Holocaust memorial in Boston has been vandalized again and one person is already under arrest

The New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston has been vandalized again, Boston police say.

Police say a 17-year-old male is in custody for vandalizing the Holocaust Memorial Monday evening.

A witness said someone threw a rock at the memorial, shattering the glass. Police say the teen was detained by two bystanders until officers arrived. He will be charged with willful and malicious destruction of property. The Boston Police Department Civil Rights Unit is investigating to determine if additional charges are pending.

“I’m grateful for the quick response and the community help which led to the swift arrest of the suspect responsible for the damage done to the Holocaust Memorial. Clearly, this type of behavior will not be tolerated in our city. And, in light of the recent events and unrest in Charlottesville, it’s sad to see a young person choose to engage in such senseless and shameful behavior,” said Commissioner William Evans.

It was just over a month and a half ago that the memorial was previously vandalized. A 21-year-old from Roxbury was arrested and charged in that destruction.

The memorial was recently rededicated after the damaged glass was replaced.