Wounded Rep. Steve Scalise is out of surgery — there are mixed signals

The Associated Press and Washington DC’s Medstar Washington Hospital Center is reporting that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R, LA-01) is in critical condition after emerging from surgery.

Rep. Scalise was critically injured and remains in critical condition. The other patient is in good condition. — MedStar Washington (@MedStarWHC) June 14, 2017

Scalise was also in critical condition before entering surgery. The Louisiana rep was shot and “badly wounded” in this morning’s shooting at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia. He was one of dozens of members of Congress practicing for a upcoming charity baseball game when a gunman appeared at the scene and opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle.

Republican House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, however, says Scalise is “doing well.”





JUST IN: House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy says Steve Scalise is out of surgery and "doing well" — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 14, 2017

An earlier statement from the Congressman’s Twitter account stated that he was in “good spirits” and “spoke to his wife” before entering surgery.

Update on the Condition of Majority Whip Steve Scalise https://t.co/Lfna1fgHLL pic.twitter.com/BVGXbOKRMY — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 14, 2017

He underwent emergency surgery at Washington DC’s to remove a bullet lodged in his hip.

The attacker, identified as James Hodgkinson, is dead.