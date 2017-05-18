The hunt for a man accused of impregnating his girlfriend’s child has finally come to an end

The frantic search for an Indiana man accused of molesting and impregnating his girlfriend’s 10-year-old daughter has come to an end.

RELATED: Florida art teacher hauled in for having sex with a student admits it all — but wait, there’s more

Marion Police Department announced the capture of 34-year-old Nicholas Thrash on Wednesday afternoon, thanks to the tips of citizens monitoring the situation.

“Thanks to your tips this man was Arrested moments ago here in Marion. Thank you Marion Citizens for working with your local police department!” police announced on social media.





Thrash faces 10 counts of felony child molestation and is right now being held on $500,000 bond at Grant County Jail, according to WTHR.

#UPDATE Marion PD arrested Nicholas Thrash; he's accused of 10 counts child molesting, impregnating 10-year-old girl https://t.co/5F9mby51I3 pic.twitter.com/J0FUSOBZ3h — CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) May 17, 2017

The victim’s mother, 32, was arrested on Monday for felony neglect. She too is being held at Grant County Jail on $100,000 bond.

RELATED: Nursing home worker recorded flashing and grinding on 100-year-old man with dementia gets instafired

The status of the victim is not available at this time.