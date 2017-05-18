The internet gave Trump a history lesson after he said he was the most “unfairly” treated politician in “history”

During his commencement speech at the Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut Wednesday, President Donald Trump made the assertion that no other politician in history had been treated as “unfairly” as him.

“No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly,” Trump said to the graduating class.

The president tried to use his complaint as a way to inspire the graduates, also telling them that “you can’t let them get you down. You can’t let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dreams. […] I guess that’s why we won.”





RELATED: President Trump returned to Twitter to talk about Russia and he wasn’t happy

Following the speech, people on social media decided to give the president a history lesson, reminding him that many politicians throughout history were treated much more “unfairly” than him.

#Trump:"No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly,”@realDonaldTrump

Mandela: Sup? pic.twitter.com/odtwnmeaij — Leona Folz (@leonadecarlo) May 18, 2017

I'd be interested in the views of Jakarta's jailed governor Ahok on Trump's assertion about politicians treated unfairly — Adam Harvey (@adharves) May 18, 2017

tinoseeber: #Trump: "No politician in history has been treated worse or more unfairly." Lincoln & JFK did not respond immed. to requests f… — Elvira (@tar791) May 18, 2017

Lincoln was treated pretty unfairly. https://t.co/WxRM9mNcMw — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) May 17, 2017

Trump: "No politician in history….has been treated worse or more unfairly" than Trump. Apparently, not even Julius Caesar. — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 17, 2017

#Trump: "No Prez treated worse…" eh? I'd ask Mrs. Lincoln or Mrs. Kennedy about that, #DontheCon. Pathetic whining baby! ✊👶#CoastGuard — Miguelito Loveless (@DrLiebknicht) May 17, 2017