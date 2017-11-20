Charles Manson, leader of the “Manson family” murder cult that ran amok in the late ’60s, died at the age of 83 late Sunday of natural causes.





The news broke after 8 p.m. on the West Coast and sent the internet into overdrive, as sarcastic trolls mixed it up with ignorant posters who apparently said “RIP Charles Manson” with a straight face.

Before long, there were numerous tweets by people shaking their heads over perceived ignorance of youthful idiots who didn’t even know Manson’s history.

Dear Millennials, Please Google Charles Manson before you tweet "RIP Charles Manson" when you see he's trending because he died, because all you guys are basically on fucking autopilot in your lives. Thank you – The World — A Light in the Dark (@CagedTigersRMad) November 20, 2017

When ppl are saying "RIP Charles Manson" … pic.twitter.com/t2pM1Z6IsY — שֵׁײנָא🍂lynds (@LRwriter) November 20, 2017

When people tweet “RIP Charles Manson.” pic.twitter.com/iYVUW1wUcw — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) November 20, 2017

y'all saying rip charles manson like he wasn't out murdering people pic.twitter.com/Cef0u32idS — ZM ⭐ (@its_zarquetteee) November 20, 2017

so y’all like…really out here,, just tweeting ‘rip charles manson’ like he wasn’t a serial killer ,,, pic.twitter.com/Os4hBMnNSA — leah (@papathirsto) November 20, 2017

So apparently Charles Manson died and my dumbass cousin gone post a picture of him talkin bout RIP, like what bruh 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Treece Wilkins (@StoneyParker21) November 20, 2017

When I see people saying "RIP Charles Manson" pic.twitter.com/UZ1c6iC4sD — • Calista Smith • (@Calista13x) November 20, 2017

If you are posting "RIP Charles Manson" on Twitter, there is something wrong with you. pic.twitter.com/wSP3ckYkY3 — Pritish Bhattacharya (@PritishB1) November 20, 2017

When someone tweets "RIP Charles Manson" pic.twitter.com/enPEiwHdD6 — Mike Headly (@MikeHeadasss) November 20, 2017

so… charles manson died today and millenials are tweeting "RIP charles manson"? lmao pic.twitter.com/HwMSwgnlUN — 🍋 (@pixiefies) November 20, 2017

It didn’t take long for there to be a dispute over the real life existence of “RIP Charles Manson” posts.

People: "Stop saying RIP Charles Manson!"

Me, trying to find people saying it: pic.twitter.com/jkdf6UXbnn — Tyler Cox (@totallytman) November 20, 2017

All these posts about people saying “RIP Charles Manson” but I haven’t seen a single person say “RIP Charles Manson?” — Emily Ty 🦃 (@CutieMookers) November 20, 2017

We found plenty of them, but they were all jokes.

RIP Charles Manson you'll be greatly missed #CharlesManson pic.twitter.com/XGloIymy1A — Just Like Superman (@TinpotSuperman) November 20, 2017

RIP Charles Manson. This one stings. Gonna miss you, little buddy. — Dave Hill (@mrdavehill) November 20, 2017

RIP Charles Manson. Sure he had his flaws, but who among us doesn’t. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 20, 2017

RIP Charles Manson, forever in our hearts 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/KJfPjJYYKs — Marvelous David 🅴 (@Marvelouspapi) November 20, 2017

For those who are unaware, Manson and his “family” members terrorized California over the course of five weeks, murdering nine people.

One of the victims was Sharon Tate, who was pregnant at the time. Tate’s sister Debra, remarkably, said that she said a prayer for Manson upon hearing of his death.

“I said a prayer, shed a tear, stuck a flower under my cross in my bedroom and emailed Roman [Polanski],” she told the New York Daily News. “I’ve processed through all of my hate for him. Hate isn’t health. It won’t bring my sister back. One could say I’ve forgiven him, but there’s a difference between forgiving and forgetting.”

Manson ordered these murders to accelerate his “Helter Skelter” race war.

Manson’s childhood was a blueprint for a life of crime. He was born in Cincinnati on Nov. 12, 1934, to a teenager, possibly a prostitute. When he was 5, his mother went to prison for armed robbery. By the time he was 8, he was in reform school. He spent years in and out of penal institutions.

“My father is the jailhouse. My father is your system,” he said in a monologue on the witness stand. “I am only what you made me. I am only a reflection of you.”

Manson’s chaotic trial in 1970 transformed a courtroom into a theater of the absurd.

He and three female followers, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten, sang and chanted, and Manson at one point launched himself across the counsel table at the judge. Many of his followers camped outside the courthouse, threatening to immolate themselves if he was convicted.

When Manson carved an “X″ in his forehead, his co-defendants did the same, saying they were “Xed out of society.” He later changed his “X″ to a swastika.

Despite the overwhelming evidence, he maintained his innocence.

“I have killed no one, and I have ordered no one to be killed,” Manson said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.