Charles Manson, leader of the “Manson family” murder cult that ran amok in the late ’60s, died at the age of 83 late Sunday of natural causes.
The news broke after 8 p.m. on the West Coast and sent the internet into overdrive, as sarcastic trolls mixed it up with ignorant posters who apparently said “RIP Charles Manson” with a straight face.
Before long, there were numerous tweets by people shaking their heads over perceived ignorance of youthful idiots who didn’t even know Manson’s history.
It didn’t take long for there to be a dispute over the real life existence of “RIP Charles Manson” posts.
We found plenty of them, but they were all jokes.
For those who are unaware, Manson and his “family” members terrorized California over the course of five weeks, murdering nine people.
One of the victims was Sharon Tate, who was pregnant at the time. Tate’s sister Debra, remarkably, said that she said a prayer for Manson upon hearing of his death.
“I said a prayer, shed a tear, stuck a flower under my cross in my bedroom and emailed Roman [Polanski],” she told the New York Daily News. “I’ve processed through all of my hate for him. Hate isn’t health. It won’t bring my sister back. One could say I’ve forgiven him, but there’s a difference between forgiving and forgetting.”
Manson ordered these murders to accelerate his “Helter Skelter” race war.
Manson’s childhood was a blueprint for a life of crime. He was born in Cincinnati on Nov. 12, 1934, to a teenager, possibly a prostitute. When he was 5, his mother went to prison for armed robbery. By the time he was 8, he was in reform school. He spent years in and out of penal institutions.
“My father is the jailhouse. My father is your system,” he said in a monologue on the witness stand. “I am only what you made me. I am only a reflection of you.”
Manson’s chaotic trial in 1970 transformed a courtroom into a theater of the absurd.
He and three female followers, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten, sang and chanted, and Manson at one point launched himself across the counsel table at the judge. Many of his followers camped outside the courthouse, threatening to immolate themselves if he was convicted.
When Manson carved an “X″ in his forehead, his co-defendants did the same, saying they were “Xed out of society.” He later changed his “X″ to a swastika.
Despite the overwhelming evidence, he maintained his innocence.
“I have killed no one, and I have ordered no one to be killed,” Manson said.
