The last text sent by a Texas teen who was electrocuted while taking a bath is as heartbreaking as it gets

Police have revealed the last text 14-year-old Madison Coe would send before being electrocuted while taking a bath last Sunday, and it is heartbreaking.

RELATED: Tragedy struck when a teenager reached for her phone while in the bath

The Lubbock, Texas, teen, who was visiting her father in Lovington, N.M., it was determined, “either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in,” electrocuting her to death.

The girl’s grandmother Donna O’Guinn told KCBD that “[t]here was a burn mark on her hand, the hand that would have grabbed the phone. And that was just very obvious that that’s what had happened.”





A photo released by the Lovington Police Department shows what Coe sent to a friend just before she died.

“When you use and extension cord so you can plug your phone in while you’re in the bath,” she texted, along with a photo of the phone charger setup.

According to KCBD, Coe did not immerse her phone in water and “took precautions to keep the connection of the cords dry,” but “touched the frayed extension cord while she was in the bathtub.”

It is believed that the girl had no knowledge that the cord was frayed.

RELATED: Two 14-year-old girls walking on the side of the road are now dead because she just couldn’t wait to send that text

A GoFundMe campaign that was started for Coe one week ago has raised more than $12,000.

Coe was going to be a freshman in high school this fall.