The man to thank for Tad Cummins’ arrest recalled their creepy meeting after the wanted man was kicked out of a commune

The caretaker of a remote cabin property in Cecilville, California, had sensed that something was odd after encountering Tad Cummins for the first time, but he knew it for certain after seeing his picture on an Amber Alert flyer.

Cummins, 50, was wanted for weeks for the alleged kidnapping of 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, a student of his in Tennessee.





The story goes that Cummins and Thomas arrived at the cabin and the wanted man identified himself as a 44-year-old named John and Thomas as his 22-year-old wife Joanna to caretaker Griffin Barry, 29.

Barry said that Cummins showed up a week ago and revealed he intended to get to the Black Bear Ranch.

The Daily Mail published a story about that ranch today in detail, calling it an “anarchist, clothing-optional” commune with no cell or internet service. The residents there said that Cummins and Thomas stayed there for 10 days but were too weird for them.

“From the beginning, we could tell we didn’t really want them here, something was off, something was weird, strange,” a resident named Sophia said. “We knew they were definitely having sex because we could hear them, we kind of thought she was young, even though she said she was 24. It didn’t seem right.”

“When they showed up they seemed really scared and apprehensive, his [Cummins’] hands were shaking,” April Showers would add. “But they soon settled down and he said, ‘This looks like home forever.’ They were clearly hoping to stick around for a long while.”

That was not to be, as the two were, apparently, told to leave.

After that, Cummins and Thomas went back to the property Barry was taking care of for owner Michael O’Hare.

Barry said that Cummins told a story about how he was the victim of a house fire, that he was fired from his job and had $10 to his name. Barry said he was moved by the story and offered Cummins work.

He said they worked together for a day.

“He said he had a house fire and he got fired from his job, and he had his last 10 dollars. So I gave him 40 bucks and put gas in his tank,” Barry told KRCR. “He came back, and I was like, I can help you out, you know, I got a little bit of work. So we were trying to move rocks up here and all that.”

“In my head, I’m thinking he had a house fire and lost everything. I came out here on a prayer, and people helped me out and got me on my feet, and hopefully, I can pass it on,” he added. “It’s weird. I worked with him all day.”

But Barry noticed something was off about the claimed married relationship.

“She spoke very few words, and he would try and like, talk for her a lot. He was like clearly keeping her separate,” he said.

Once he considered the red flags, including noticing that Cummins’ parked Nissan Rogue had no plates on it, he did a little homework.

Barry instantly recognized Cummins’ wanted photo on a flyer and his car.

“I was like, that’s the guy! So we ended up calling the police and what not,” he said. “I was driving by trying to flush him out. [Sheriff’s deputies] were like, ‘honk the horn!’ I’m glad I got to help.”

Cummins was then arrested.

He now faces a laundry list of charges, including charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor in the state of Tennessee, a federal charge of transportation of a minor across state lines with intent of having criminal sexual intercourse, as well as charges in the state of California.

Elizabeth Thomas has been safely returned to her family.

The family’s attorney, S. Jason Whatley, released the following statement about the teen’s safe return: