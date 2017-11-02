The manhunt for the alleged shooter of two sisters has ended, but the tragedy isn’t over

12:28 AM EDT Thursday: Police tell WJAX that a man accused of killing a Jacksonville, Florida, woman and hurting her sister is in custody.

Chad Absher, accused of killing Ashlee Rucker and hurting her sister Lisa Rucker in a Tuesday morning shooting, has been taken into custody.

BREAKING: @ActionNewsJax crew is getting live video of man who appears to be murder suspect Chad Absher in custody on Westside. pic.twitter.com/LrMbvK8rrm — Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) November 1, 2017

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office sent several units to Blanding Boulevard and 118th Street on the Westside.

WJAX has exclusive video of a man who sources say is Absher being put in a police cruiser.





Sources told WJAX earlier Wednesday afternoon that the police activity was related to the search for a local murder suspect.

Police have several streets blocked off in this neighborhood. Sources say police maybe looking for Chad Absher. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/35ucEdywcI — Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) November 1, 2017

JSO Public Information Officer Melissa Bujeda said Absher was taken into custody without incident. A neighbor told WJAX‘s Larry Spruill that Absher was hiding under another neighbor’s house.

A friend of Lisa Rucker sent me this about the arrest of Chad Absher. “I am so relieved that they caught him.” @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/IylveplslF — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) November 1, 2017

Bujeda said a tip led to Absher’s capture and that JSO was overwhelmed with tips on Absher’s whereabouts in this case.

“We are glad he’s off the streets. He can’t victimize anyone else. He can’t harm anyone else,” Bujeda said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police are searching for Chad Absher in connection with a shooting that left one Jacksonville, Florida, woman dead and her sister injured early Tuesday, authorities said.

Family members of the two women told WJAX that Ashlee Rucker was killed at Cedar Creek Condominiums on San Juan Avenue at approximately 2:15 a.m.

Her sister, Lisa, is in critical condition and being guarded by an officer at the hospital, family members say.

Family members say Lisa and Ashlee lived together. Their sister, Jennifer Parang, spoke with WJAX about the shooting.

“(The shooter) pulled out a gun and held it to my sister, Ashlee, pointed it at her,” Parang said. “Our baby sister – who is actually taller than all of us – she got in the middle and she was shot in the mouth.”

Parang says Ashlee was killed in front of her 8-year-old son. A bullet narrowly missed Lisa’s spine and is lodged in her head, family members say.