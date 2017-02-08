The many faces of people awkwardly busted in a prostitution sting around Super Bowl LI

During a 10-day prostitution sting in Houston that also resulted in busts at Super Bowl LI, a grand total of 249 people, prostitutes and customers alike, were arrested.

Some of the arrested included firefighters and a retired police sergeant.

According to ABC 13, 21 of the 249 people arrested were “directly related to Super Bowl activities and prostitution.”

The arrests included prostitutes, johns and a pimp.





The retired police sergeant commented candidly on his arrest in an interview with ABC 13. When asked if the arrest is embarrassing, Jones said, “Sure it’s embarrassing, very embarrassing. My son called and said, ‘Dad, you’re on TV.'”

Jones also said this was a misunderstood joke.

“Sometimes things are said in jest and you don’t follow through,” he said. “I would go to court whether it makes Channel 13 or not.”

Another embarrassing arrest included Efrail Velasquez, a father whose 4-year-old child was in the car at the time he allegedly attempted to buy sex.