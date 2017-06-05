2016 was a good year for Bernie Sanders, who bought his third house and made over $1 million

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) really raked in the dough in 2016.

A recently filed financial disclosure shows that the senator made just over $1 million last year, reports Seven Days.

The report shows that much of Sanders’ money came from book royalties, including a reported $795,000 advance for “Our Revolution,” his best-selling book.

Sanders faces scrutiny from those who wonder how he weighs his constant criticism of the habits of extremely wealthy Americans in the face of his own finances.





In fact, Sanders released the fewest tax returns of all of the 2016 presidential candidates, second only to President Trump. Sanders was also criticized for purchasing his third home last year for nearly $600,000.