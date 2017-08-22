A bizarre ad in the heated Republican primary for Arizona’s senate seat hits an opponent on chemtrails

A PAC tied to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released an ad attacking Dr. Kelli Ward, who is currently running to replace Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) in the United States Senate.

The ad dubs Ward as “ChemtrailKelli” and accuses her of being a fringe candidate who peddles conspiracy theories about chemtrails.

“Embarrassing behavior. Dangerous ideas,” the ad continues.

It appears that the Senate Leadership Fund isn’t the only group attempting to distance themselves from Ward. There are rumored attempts to prevent Ward from speaking at President Trump’s Tuesday rally in Arizona, despite him tweeting public support for her over Flake a week prior.





Ward previously challenged Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) in the 2016 Arizona Republican primary and lost.