A CNN analyst got some flak for theorizing about right-wing extremism amid the Manchester bombing coverage

A deadly bombing targeted adolescents outside of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. Information involving the attack continues to trickle in as authorities work diligently to piece facts together.

Amid the chaos, analysts and talking heads shared their theories regarding the motivations behind the incident. But there was one analysis that many audience members saw as mistimed.

A CNN analyst who has since been identified as Paul Cruickshank told his audience that there was a very real chance that the attack was carried out by “right-wing extremists:”





CNN analyst said Manchester was likely an Islamist attack, but floated the idea it could have been “false flag” by “right wing extremists.” pic.twitter.com/IzgKtU8T0O — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 23, 2017

“It must also be noted that in recent months in Europe, there have been a number of false flag plots where right-wing extremists have tried to frame Islamists for terrorism,” he said.

Cruickshank chose what many saw to be an inopportune moment to reference a case in Germany where a soldier and right-wing extremist planned to pose as a Syrian refugee and carry out a terrorist attack.

Some were stunned and used the comment to criticize the network:

WOW – CNN just blamed the Manchester suicide bombing on a "right wing false flag" – these people are DERANGED!#ManchesterTerroristAttack — Raven (@KazeSkyz) May 23, 2017

@HashtagGriswold Probably just mad a little bit of mass murder made it so they can't continue with their round the clock mindless Trump coverage — Woko Haram (@Wokieleaksalt) May 23, 2017

Others weren’t as critical about the comment: