A CNN anchor paused an interview when a Republican candidate took her words out of context

CNN anchor Kate Bolduan hit the pause button on an interview with Corey Stewart, a U.S. Senate candidate in Virginia, when Stewart accused her of using the death of Heather Heyer for political purposes following a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va.:

"It stopped being about statues when people showed up with swastikas," @KateBolduan tells @CoreyStewartVA https://t.co/xeeLboByrm — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) August 17, 2017

“Stop talking. Stop talking. Stop talking for a second,” she told him. Bolduan took the silent moment to explain her position so that she would no longer be taken out of context.

“It stopped being about statues when people showed up with swastikas,” she added.

At another point in the interview, Bolduan questioned Stewart about his affiliation with Jason Kessler, organizer of the white nationalist rally that led to the deaths of three — Heyer, who died after James Alex Fields, Jr. allegedly drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, and two Virginia state troopers in helicopter crash.

Stewart, who running to take Sen. Tim Kaine’s (D-Va.) seat in 2018, narrowly lost the Republican nomination for Virginia governor to Ed Gillespie in March. He also made headlines this spring when he prompted internet backlash after tweeting “Nothing is worse than a Yankee telling a Southerner that his monuments don’t matter.” Stewart himself is originally from Minnesota.