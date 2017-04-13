A CNN commentator faced swift backlash after suggesting President Trump was the MLK of healthcare

It was quite the Thursday morning when CNN commentator Jeffrey Lord asserted that President Trump was the “Martin Luther King Jr. of healthcare.”

CNN commentator Symone Sanders, who was on the receiving end of his comment, took a moment to address his words:

WATCH: Jeffrey Lord this morning on CNN: "President Trump is the Martin Luther King Jr of health care." cc: @BerniceKing pic.twitter.com/Ioo5nYlxSR — Yashar (@yashar) April 13, 2017

Though Lord attempted to share the reasoning behind his statement, Sanders quickly stopped him:

Jeffrey, you do understand that Dr. King was marching for civil rights because people that looked like me were being beaten. Dogs were being sicced on them. Basic human rights were being withheld from these people merely because the color of their skin. So let’s not equate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a humanitarian, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, to the vagina-grabbing President Donald Trump.





The American Health Care Act, the House Republican-backed and President Trump-approved attempt at repealing the Affordable Care Act, had been scrutinized by the Republican representatives in the House Freedom Caucus, as well as Republican senators and several prominent conservative groups. Trump and other members of his administration met with the caucus to strike a compromise, but their stance was largely unmoved.

Nearly an hour before the members of the House of Representatives were scheduled to vote on the AHCA, House Speaker Paul Ryan pulled the bill.