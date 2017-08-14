A CNN panel spiraled out of control when one guest questioned Paris Dennard’s “blackness” on the air

Democratic strategist Keith Boykin set Republican political commentator and Trump supporter Paris Dennard off when Boykin questioned the extent of Dennard’s blackness in his response to the recent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. and President Trump’s slow response to condemn white supremacy:

"I experience racism on a regular basis by being a Trump supporter," @ParisDennard https://t.co/ngxlhYysRq — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) August 14, 2017

“But the reality is that President Trump has not done enough and I am ashamed that you as an African-American, Paris, will not say that,” said Boykin, combating Dennard’s comparison between Trump and former President Obama.





“Well Keith, I don’t need you to try to pull my black card,” Dennard responded. “I am well aware of my blackness and don’t need you to try to classify me as being one.”

“Are you?” Boykin retorted.

“Don’t go there,” warned Dennard. “I know what it means to be a black man in this country. I know and I experience racism on a regular basis for being a Trump supporter and by being a proud American who happens to be a Republican.”

The conversation quickly lost control when Boykin and Dennard argued over racism.

“Get your guest under control,” Dennard demanded to CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin.

“Paris, shut up, please, for God’s sake. Why do you keep doing this?” Boykin shot back, prompting Dennard to ask Baldwin if she was going to let Boykin talk to him in that way.

Fellow panelist Joseph Pinion’s face said it all during the entire exchange.

Baldwin shared a picture with Pinion following the segment to speak on the intensity of the panel: