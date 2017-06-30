A Florida man accidentally shot himself and the body part impacted is most unfortunate indeed

There are few things more unfortunate than accidentally shooting yourself. An unnamed Jacksonville, Florida man would know after one wrong move cost him a bullet to the penis.

The 38-year-old man was said to have sat down on his gun inside of his car, setting it off, reports Action JAX News.

The man panicked and ran into his bathroom, where he was then discovered by his girlfriend. His girlfriend drove him to the hospital.





The man was immediately taken to have surgery and the vehicle was impounded by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for evidence in the case.