A former Fox News anchor had something to say about the company in response to a colleague’s Tweet
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
The media

A former Fox News anchor had something to say about the company in response to a colleague’s Tweet

Article will continue after advertisement

Former FBI Director James Comey is said to have a damning memo detailing President Trump’s reported attempt to end the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, which Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera responded to by tweeting out Trump being “surrounded by rats:”

Former Fox News anchor Lauri Dhue responded to Rivera in a now-deleted tweet, saying: “I did it for 8 years.”

RELATED: The first congressman has called for the impeachment of President Trump following a bombshell memo

Dhue is among the chorus of women who have accused now-fired Fox News CEO Roger Ailes of sexual harassment. She worked at Fox News from 2000-2008.


Dhue confirmed that her tweet was not directed to Rivera:

(H/T Mediaite)

Module Voice Image
Zuri Davis, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement