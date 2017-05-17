A former Fox News anchor had something to say about the company in response to a colleague’s Tweet

Former FBI Director James Comey is said to have a damning memo detailing President Trump’s reported attempt to end the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, which Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera responded to by tweeting out Trump being “surrounded by rats:”

Whatever you think of @realDonaldTrump imagine how daunting it is to go to work each day surrounded by rats — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 17, 2017

Former Fox News anchor Lauri Dhue responded to Rivera in a now-deleted tweet, saying: “I did it for 8 years.”

Dhue is among the chorus of women who have accused now-fired Fox News CEO Roger Ailes of sexual harassment. She worked at Fox News from 2000-2008.





Dhue confirmed that her tweet was not directed to Rivera:

(H/T Mediaite)