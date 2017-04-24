A former Fox News employee who sued Roger Ailes over sexual harassment is back with a different lawsuit

Fox News has faced various lawsuits from a number of female employees and contributors, leading to the exit of employees such as anchor Bill O’Reilly and former CEO Roger Ailes. And former host Andrea Tantaros, who sued the network over alleged counts of sexual harassment from Ailes, is slapping the network with another lawsuit.
According to LawNewz.com, Tantaros accused the network of “spying on her, hacking her personal electronic devices, and harassing her online via proxy social media accounts.”
A screenshot from the lawsuit was circulated on Monday:
The screenshot details the alleged misconduct that inspired the suit:
As demonstrated below with accompanying exhibits, the Defendants in this case subjected Ms. Tantaros to illegal electronic surveillance and computer hacking, and used that information (including, on information and belief, privileged attorney-client communications) to intimidate, terrorize, and crush her career through an endless stream of lewd, offensive, and career-damaging social media posts, blog entries and commentary and high-profile “fake” media sites which Fox News (or its social influence contractors) owned or controlled.