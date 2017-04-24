A former Fox News employee who sued Roger Ailes over sexual harassment is back with a different lawsuit

Fox News has faced various lawsuits from a number of female employees and contributors, leading to the exit of employees such as anchor Bill O’Reilly and former CEO Roger Ailes. And former host Andrea Tantaros, who sued the network over alleged counts of sexual harassment from Ailes, is slapping the network with another lawsuit.

According to LawNewz.com, Tantaros accused the network of “spying on her, hacking her personal electronic devices, and harassing her online via proxy social media accounts.”

A screenshot from the lawsuit was circulated on Monday:

New lawsuit from @AndreaTantaros accuses Fox News of “illegal electronic surveillance and computer hacking” pic.twitter.com/dpJLMG8Y4A — Tom Kludt (@TomKludt) April 24, 2017

The screenshot details the alleged misconduct that inspired the suit: