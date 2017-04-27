A Fox News anchor is going off the air for a few days following the backlash of his Ivanka Trump joke

During Wednesday night’s new primetime edition of “The Five,” host Jesse Watters announced he was going on a little vacation. Watters will be absent from the next two episodes of “The Five,” and from hosting his own program over the weekend.

The longtime Fox personality and producer’s vacation was not previously announced and follows a big week for the network. Nearly as soon as the vacation was announced, people began to infer that it was connected to one of Watters’ recent on-air comments. Watters smiled during a Tuesday night broadcast after showing a video of Ivanka Trump. Watters remarked on camera that he really liked “how she was speaking into that microphone.” Many perceived his comments to be a crude joke.





Watters tried to clear up the situation in a statement to Mediaite.

“During the break we were commenting on Ivanka’s voice and how it was low and steady and resonates like a smooth jazz radio DJ. This was in no way a joke about anything else.”

The backlash to Watters’ joke has caused many to speculate that he could be the next Fox News employee to be let go. Fox recently parted ways with Watters’ longtime mentor, Bill O’Reilly over a string of sexual harassment allegations.

Lisa Bloom, an attorney with strong ties to some of the women who have accused Bill O’Reilly of sexual harassment, had the following to say.

“Jesse, I know you work in an environment that reduces every woman to [a] sexual plaything, but you’re still responsible for your own sleaze,” Bloom wrote on Twitter.

“We all saw your hand to mouth gesture on the video. We’re watching how you demean women. We brought O’Reilly down. Maybe you should be next.”