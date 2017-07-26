A Georgia Republican says someone should “snatch a knot in their ass” when a senator broke on health care
Yet another Republican congressman has made an interesting statement about the Republican senators who have expressed concern for various provisions in the party-backed health care bill.

When asked about President Trump’s tweet singling out Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Rep. Earl “Buddy” Carter (R-Ga.) said that it was justified. Then he said that someone “needs to go over there to that Senate and snatch a knot in their ass.”

Carter’s comments come only a day after Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) was caught on a hot mic making fun of Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-Texas). Farenthold said that if Collins were a man, he would duel her over her health care vote.


RELATED: Texas Republican blames “female Senators” for healthcare bill’s failure; says he would duel them if they were men

Several expressed disgust for Carter’s suggestion:

