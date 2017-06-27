A hidden camera just exposed CNN’s coverage of Trump and Russia: it’s “mostly bulls**t”

CNN is under the microscope again for its coverage of Russian influence in American politics.

James O’Keefe of Project Veritas released undercover video footage of a conversation with CNN Health supervising producer John Bonifield, reports the Daily Caller. Speaking with a Project Veritas reporter, Bonifield said that the “whole Russia shit” was “bullshit.”

Bonifield revealed that the primary goal of the coverage was simply for ratings and that the authorization to continue came straight from network CEO Jeff Zucker:

Just to give you some context, President Trump pulled out of the climate accords and for a day and a half we covered the climate accords. And the CEO of CNN (Jeff Zucker) said in our internal meeting, he said good job everybody covering the climate accords, but we’re done with that, let’s get back to Russia.





It was reported on Monday that three journalists from CNN resigned over a story about the Russia investigation and a member of President Trump’s transition team. The story, which relied on an anonymous source, was retracted by CNN.

“In the aftermath of the retraction of a story published on CNN.com, CNN has accepted the resignations of the employees involved in the story’s publication,” the network revealed in a statement.

CNN was also said to have imposed tougher standards on its reporting about stories involving Russia.