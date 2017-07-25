A hot mic catches Susan Collins going in on the congressman who thought he might challenge her to a duel

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) has been under immense scrutiny by her party over her opposition to provisions in the Republican-backed health. But the senator is not letting herself be affected by some of the more ridiculous comments made against her.

Recently, Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-Texas) said in an interview that he would challenge Collins to a duel over her stance if she were a man. In a hot mic video, Collins is heard responding to Farenthold’s suggestion:

MALE SENATOR on FARENTHOLD: "You could beat the shit out of him." SUSAN COLLINS: "He's huge … he's so unattractive, it's unbelievable." pic.twitter.com/hyw6fKU15E — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) July 25, 2017

Collins, speaking to a male colleague identified as Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.), spoke harshly of the man behind the threat.

“He’s so unattractive, it’s unbelievable,” she said of his appearance.

The senator even made fun of a picture he took in duck-printed pajamas while standing next to a young model: