A HuffPost contributor wrote that John McCain would die with “dishonor” for his health care vote

Peter Dreier, HuffPost contributor and politics professor at Occidental College, wrote a scathing piece about Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) after he returned to the Senate amid his brain cancer diagnosis.

The senator was greeted by his colleagues’ applause on Tuesday just before voting to advance the Republican-back health care bill, which would repeal and possibly replace the Affordable Care Act. McCain then gave an impassioned speech about bipartisanship.

RELATED: One professor responded to sympathy for John McCain’s cancer diagnosis with a callous Facebook post

A displeased Dreier argued that McCain’s actions had disgraced him, saying that he would “die with this dishonor:”





In the military, McCain was a hero. But today, on the Senate floor, McCain was a coward. He put loyalty to his party, to Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell, and, unbelievably, to President Trump over loyalty to his country and the needs of his fellow citizens.

McCain will die with this dishonor. Rather than do the right thing, he did the right-wing thing. Whatever else he’s accomplished in his political career, this will be his legacy.

Dreier isn’t the only person who has tied his criticisms of the senator to his health.

A Republican official in Nevada tweeted her support for McCain’s death when he initially underwent surgery, only days prior to the announcement of his cancer diagnosis.