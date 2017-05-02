A reporter is out of a job after using the N-word in a private message to a black viewer

One veteran reporter is out of a job after she decided to use a version of the N-word while messaging a black viewer.

Valerie Hoff, now-former reporter for 11Alive, contacted a man named Curtis Rivers over Twitter to see if she could use a police brutality video that was posted on his feed:

(Warning: graphic)

This how Gwinnett county police getting down now smh pic.twitter.com/FbLUmavbAx — i Just Be Tweeting™ (@CurtFromDaBlock) April 13, 2017

Hoff messaged Rivers saying that she was a “news n***a,” a term Rivers had supposedly used himself. Rivers said he was offended, as he believed her words to be directed towards him, not her. Hoff attempted to clarify that she was speaking of herself, but Rivers posted the conversation on Twitter.





Hoff was placed on a two-week suspension and was eventually fired by the network. She provided the following statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Rodney Ho:

I was quoting something the gentleman said in a public tweet back to him in a private message but that doesn’t make it any less offensive. It was incredibly stupid and reckless. I was in the middle of a pressure-filled day trying to chase down the video of a man being beaten and kicked by two Gwinnett police officers, which this particular gentleman had posted on twitter. I repeatedly apologized and continue to do so. I also offered to resign immediately.

11Alive’s Joshua Deushane also provided a statement:

1Alive does not tolerate any form of racial insensitivity and aggressively enforces our standard policies. We acted promptly to address this situation. Valerie Hoff has chosen to resign and apologizes for her actions.11Alive is committed to treating the communities we serve with dignity and respect.