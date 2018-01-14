One Republican senator is saying that President Trump never made derogatory comments about certain countries while speaking about immigration.

Several news sources said they independently confirmed that Trump asked, “Why are we having all these people from s**thole countries come here?” during a meeting about immigration negotiations. He was speaking in reference to El Salvador, Haiti and several African countries.





Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) released a joint statement with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) to say that he did not recall the president making such a statement, according to the New York Daily News,

When Perdue made a Sunday appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” however, his response was slightly different.

“I’m telling you he did not use that word,” he informed host George Stephanopoulos, “and I’m telling you it’s a gross misrepresentation.”

Perdue then went on to accuse Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), who was also in the meeting, of creating the line himself.

“I’m saying that this is a gross misrepresentation,” he said. “It’s not the first time Senator Durbin has done it.”

Durbin appeared in a press conference to say the president made the comment in question and more while speaking on certain countries.

Thrown into the center of the controversy was Rep. Mia Love (R-Utah), who was placed in a unique position both as a Republican politician and the first Haitian-American representative in the United States Congress.

Love took issue with the president’s reported comments and expressed her concerns publicly.

“I can’t defend the indefensible. There are countries that do struggle out there, but their people are good people. Their people are part of us. We’re Americans,” she told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

