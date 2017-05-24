A resolute Sean Hannity tweeted well into the morning about his quest for truth in a DNC staffer’s death

Fox News recently retracted a story regarding the death of Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich that peddled a theory Rich was killed for political purposes.
Rich was shot and killed in 2016 in what authorities have concluded was an attempted robbery, but members of conservative media have since pointed to loose connections to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and WikiLeaks. Some also accused the media coverage of former FBI Director James Comey’s firing and the investigation into potential collusion between President Trump’s administration and the Russia government of being a coverup in connection to Rich’s death.
Rich’s parents and brother have since pleaded for the conspiracy theories to end.
Fox News anchor Sean Hannity addressed this and more on Tuesday, as he had spent a lot of time pushing the conspiracy theory.
Hannity said on his radio show that he “retracted nothing.” Though he acknowledged the family’s hurt, Hannity said that any possible connections between a possible DNC leaker, Rich or someone else and WikiLeaks raised questions that he had “a moral obligation to ask.”
Several sources shared the audio from his radio show, including Media Matters For America. They also published a list of his advertisers on their site.
Following the segment, Hannity aggressively tweeted out his thoughts about the grieving family, his intention to pursue the story and his theory that liberals were trying to discredit him:
Hannity’s tweets carried into Wednesday morning. He thanked his followers for their support: