A resolute Sean Hannity tweeted well into the morning about his quest for truth in a DNC staffer’s death

Fox News recently retracted a story regarding the death of Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich that peddled a theory Rich was killed for political purposes.

Rich was shot and killed in 2016 in what authorities have concluded was an attempted robbery, but members of conservative media have since pointed to loose connections to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and WikiLeaks. Some also accused the media coverage of former FBI Director James Comey’s firing and the investigation into potential collusion between President Trump’s administration and the Russia government of being a coverup in connection to Rich’s death.





Rich’s parents and brother have since pleaded for the conspiracy theories to end.

Fox News anchor Sean Hannity addressed this and more on Tuesday, as he had spent a lot of time pushing the conspiracy theory.

Hannity said on his radio show that he “retracted nothing.” Though he acknowledged the family’s hurt, Hannity said that any possible connections between a possible DNC leaker, Rich or someone else and WikiLeaks raised questions that he had “a moral obligation to ask.”

Several sources shared the audio from his radio show, including Media Matters For America. They also published a list of his advertisers on their site.

Following the segment, Hannity aggressively tweeted out his thoughts about the grieving family, his intention to pursue the story and his theory that liberals were trying to discredit him:

I will address this suffering family tonight at 10. It breaks my heart. Know this, I will pursue the truth wherever it may lead, 4 justice. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 24, 2017

Last last point! Just got off the phone with 3 of my attorneys. You may think I have Lost it, but they are so amazing. #StopLiberalFascism — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 24, 2017

Ok TO BE CLEAR, I am closer to the TRUTH than ever. Not only am I not stopping, I am working harder. Updates when available. Stay tuned! — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 24, 2017

Liberal Fascism. Mmfa is targeting my advertisers to silence my voice. They hope to get me fired. Rush, O'Reilly, Beck, Imus, & now me. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 24, 2017

Not giving up at all. I'm working harder than ever to get to the truth the family wants and deserves. Stay tuned. https://t.co/dVjWT6PZyh — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 24, 2017

How much $ total has Soros given to MMFA? https://t.co/ZZfbNW3z2d — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 24, 2017

Hannity’s tweets carried into Wednesday morning. He thanked his followers for their support: