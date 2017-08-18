A Texas family is celebrating Christmas a few months early and they need your help

Merry Christmas, David!

David Odum, 47, of Frisco, Texas and his family are celebrating Christmas a few months early after Odum was diagnosed with cancer in his appendix, reports FOX 4.

His wife, Becky, posted about the festivities on Facebook and told friends and family how they could help by placing a Christmas wreath on their door:





We would love to invite you to join in the celebration with us by placing a Christmas wreath on your front door until after September 6th. Every time you enter and exit, notice the oddly timed decor, and say a prayer/send a thought for David. This will be his 48th birthday, and I would love to collect at least 48 pictures of Christmas wreaths placed on the front door in his honor, to compile into a photo book for him. If you are not able to easily get your wreath from storage, the boys said they would gladly make a simple one for you. 😁 Just let me know, and we will make the arrangements to get it to you and get a photo. 😊

She invited participants to send her pictures of wreaths, and included an email in the Facebook post for anyone who would like to send in a picture.