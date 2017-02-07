A veteran and coffee company CEO announced a hiring initiative in response to Starbucks’ decision to hire 10,000 refugees

Starbucks faced backlash and threats of boycotts after announcing 10,000 new jobs for refugees in response to President Trump’s immigration ban. Many incorrectly accused the company of supposedly placing refugees over veterans.

On Tuesday, Army Special Forces veteran and Black Rifle Coffee CEO Evan Hafer announced his plans to hire 10,000 veterans in response.

The “Fox & Friends” guest said hiring veterans was not a PR stunt.

“Our plan is to build 600 stores in the next six years. I’m gonna try to push this forward with the community behind me,” he revealed.





Starbucks has since responded to their critics with a simple message: “Check your facts.”

In 2013, the coffee company had already committed to hiring veterans and military families. Statistics on their website boast well over 8,800 veteran and military spouse hires. The company promised 10,000 by 2018. A report by TheBlaze lists Starbucks as ahead of schedule of its goal.