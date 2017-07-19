A Washington Post journalist shared why she thinks President Trump’s voters don’t care about Russia

Ashley Parker, Washington Post’s White House correspondent, concluded that one of the reasons why many who voted for President Trump are unconcerned with First Son Donald Trump, Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer is because certain aspects of the story are too confusing.

Drawing from a recent trip to central Virginia, Parker said that the voters with whom she spoke tended to see the meeting as a simple mistake, according to Mediaite.

"No, the reporters report on news and are going to continue to uncover that, but I do think it is worth remembering in the beltway […] what doesn't matter to voters," she added.





From there, Parker then listed some of the specifics: