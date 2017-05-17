ABC head explains why “Last Man Standing” got the axe

In recent days, the cancellation of ABC sitcom “Last Man Standing” has received attention in conservative communities. The running theory regarding the Tim Allen vehicle’s demise is that liberal Hollywood wanted to silence a TV show where conservative ideals were occasionally focused. Allen is one of Hollywood’s only vocal Trump supporters, which has convinced fans that his voice is being silenced.

According to the president of ABC, that may be a bit of a stretch.

In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, ABC President Channing Dungey explained how “Last Man Standing’s” marginal ratings and odd schedule placement led to it joining countless other sitcoms that ABC cancelled after the 2016-2017 television season.





RELATED: Fans of Tim Allen’s hit show “Last Man Standing” are ticked it’s been cancelled, and they think they know just why

“A large part of these jobs are managing failure, and we have made the tough calls and canceled shows that we would otherwise love to stay on the air. That’s the job. I canceled ‘Last Man Standing’ for the same business and scheduling reasons that I canceled ‘Dr. Ken,’ ‘The Real O’Neals,’ ‘The Catch’ and ‘American Crime,’” Dungey said.

“Last Man Standing” was among the many shows that ABC put on the air which it didn’t own. The Hollywood Reporter points out that ABC has been cutting shows with high licensing fees across the board.

On Twitter, show star Tim Allen claimed that he was “blindsided” by the move, despite his contract being up for “negotiation.”