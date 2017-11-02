“Absolute clownshow” — Fox News faces backlash for misquoting Jake Tapper on NYC terror

Many came to CNN anchor Jake Tapper’s defense when Fox News misquoted him following the terror attack in New York.
On Tuesday, Sayfullo Saipov, 29, killed eight people after driving a rental truck down a bicycle path in Lower Manhattan. He reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” in the attack. Tapper later criticized Saipov’s use of the chant, saying, “The Arabic chant ‘Allahu Akbar,’ God is great, sometimes is said under the most beautiful of circumstances. And, too often, we hear it being said in moments like this.”
Former Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz criticized Tapper’s statement in a Fox News segment a few moments after he made a comment similar to Tapper’s, saying, “The overwhelming majority of Muslims don’t do this, but there is this radical element that does do that.” Fox News shared Chaffetz’s segment on its website using the title “CNN’s Jake Tapper: ‘Allahu Akbar’ Can Be Said Under ‘Most Beautiful’ of Circumstances.”
The network then shortened Tapper’s statements even further by tweeting, “.@CNN’s Jake Tapper Says ‘Allahu Akbar’ Is ‘Beautiful’ Right After NYC Terror Attack.” Tapper criticized the network for insinuating that he supported acts of terror.
Though Fox News eventually deleted the tweet, many came to Tapper’s defense on Twitter.
Chaffetz also apologized for his mischaracterization of Tapper’s words.
Despite the deleted tweet and an apology from Chaffetz, Fox News anchor Sean Hannity attempted to continue the story on his own show.
