After allegations of sexual assault started flying, Debbie Schlussel set the record straight about Sean Hannity

After the departure of former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes and anchor Bill O’Reilly following various accusations of sexual harassment, another member of the network faced allegations of sexual harassment. Former contributor Debbie Schlussel accused anchor Sean Hannity of repeatedly inviting her to his hotel room while they both staying in Detroit. After she declined his advances, she says that he no longer invited her as a guest on his show.

“He tried to get me to go back to the hotel after the show after he and his executive producer Bill Shine treated me horribly,” she told talk radio program the “Pat Campbell Show” on Friday. “I got a really weird feeling about the whole thing.”





Her words quickly hit the news cycle, leading to Hannity denying the incident.

In a Monday morning interview with LawNewz.com, Schlussel made her statements clearer.

“I would never accuse him of that. Sexual harassment has a special meaning under the law, and I would never accuse him of that,” she said. Schlussel said that she was not accusing Hannity of sexual harassment.

“I never thought I was sexually harassed by Sean Hannity, I thought he was weird and creepy — not someone I liked.”