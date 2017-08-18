Steve Bannon is out after critics spent months calling for his firing

White House aide Stephen Bannon is out of the White House, reports Reuters.

BREAKING: Trump tells aides he has decided to remove Stephen Bannon as chief strategist: @NYTimes https://t.co/GU7soleIU7 pic.twitter.com/zdtTOebZQ9 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 18, 2017

Conservative blogger Matt Drudge tweeted that Bannon had “one hell of a run.”

“We are grateful for his service and wish him the best,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a statement.

The New York Times first suggested that Bannon proposed his own resignation. The White House is saying that the decision was a mutual agreement between Bannon and Trump. It is also important to note that Bannon reportedly shared a negative relationship with several other White House staffers, namely Jared Kushner, son-in-law to President Trump and husband of First Daughter Ivanka Trump.





Bannon was appointed to the position of White House chief strategist. Prior to his appointment and place on Trump’s campaign, Bannon headed operations at the controversial Breitbart News.

Bannon recently gave a bizarre interview that had many critics drawing comparisons to former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci’s infamous interview. Similar to Bannon, Scaramucci was released from his position in the White House shortly after.

POLITICO reporter Eliana Johnson tweeted that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly informed Bannon of his firing, not Trump.

WH chief of staff — not POTUS — delivered the news to Bannon. — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) August 18, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back in for updates.