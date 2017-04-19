After more than 20 years, Bill O’Reilly’s relationship with Fox News may be over

Fox News may be preparing to cut ties to “The O’Reilly Factor” host Bill O’Reilly, according to reports from CNN and The Wall Street Journal.

The reports, both citing unnamed sources, come after multiple allegations emerged that O’Reilly has sexually harassed and verbally abused female employees.

The New York Times reported Marc E. Kasowitz, an attorney for O’Reilly, issued the following statement:

Bill O’Reilly has been subjected to a brutal campaign of character assassination that is unprecedented in post-McCarthyist America. This law firm has uncovered evidence that the smear campaign is being orchestrated by far-left organizations bent on destroying O’Reilly for political and financial reasons. That evidence will be put forth shortly, and it is irrefutable.





The Times reported on April 1 that about $13 million has been paid out to a total of five women who have accused O’Reilly of sexual harassment. In the fallout, The Associated Press reported that about 60 sponsors had withdrawn advertisements for “The O’Reilly Factor.”

O’Reilly was set to return to the show this coming Monday, following an already scheduled vacation.