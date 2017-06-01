After President Trump said he was elected to represent the voters of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh’s mayor stepped in

President Trump announced on Thursday his intentions to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement. Speaking from the Rose Garden, Trump expressed his commitment to the American voters.

“I was elected by voters of Pittsburgh, not Paris. I promised I would exit or renegotiate any deal which fails to serve US interests,” he said.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer shared the quote on Twitter:

.@POTUS "I was elected by voters of Pittsburgh, not Paris. I promised I wld exit or renegotiate any deal which fails to serve US interests" — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) June 1, 2017

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto shared his own thoughts about the decision:

As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future. https://t.co/3znXGTcd8C — bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 1, 2017





Peduto, who tweeted his support for the initial agreement, also reminded Trump that former Secretary of State and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton received more support in his city during the 2016 election:

Fact: Hillary Clinton received 80% of the vote in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh stands with the world & will follow Paris Agreement @HillaryClinton https://t.co/cibJyT7MAK — bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 1, 2017