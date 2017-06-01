After President Trump said he was elected to represent the voters of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh’s mayor stepped in

President Trump announced on Thursday his intentions to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement. Speaking from the Rose Garden, Trump expressed his commitment to the American voters.
“I was elected by voters of Pittsburgh, not Paris. I promised I would exit or renegotiate any deal which fails to serve US interests,” he said.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer shared the quote on Twitter:
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto shared his own thoughts about the decision:
RELATED: President Trump breaks from rest of developed world and opts out of Obama era highlight deal
“As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris climate agreement for our people, our economy & future,” he wrote.
Peduto, who tweeted his support for the initial agreement, also reminded Trump that former Secretary of State and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton received more support in his city during the 2016 election: